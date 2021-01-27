8X8 PROTOCOL Trading 23.6% Lower This Week (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One 8X8 PROTOCOL token can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $178,772.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Profile

EXE is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 tokens. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

8X8 PROTOCOL Token Trading

8X8 PROTOCOL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

