$9.44 Million in Sales Expected for Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) will post $9.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.26 million to $10.62 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Immatics will report full year sales of $34.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.75 million to $36.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $36.34 million, with estimates ranging from $29.85 million to $44.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Immatics.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported ($2.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.56). The company had revenue of $9.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immatics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Immatics in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immatics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMTX opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. Immatics has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $17.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Immatics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,429,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immatics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,631,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Immatics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,488,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Immatics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,453,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immatics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $695,000.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

