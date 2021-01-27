9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Trading Down 6.7%

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)’s share price fell 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.11. 5,553,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 16,407,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NMTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 73.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 244.4% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 41,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29,322 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 775.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 19.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR)
9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.
Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.