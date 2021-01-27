9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Trading Down 6.7%

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)’s share price fell 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.11. 5,553,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 16,407,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NMTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Friday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.79.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 94,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 73.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 244.4% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 41,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 29,322 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 775.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 19.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.