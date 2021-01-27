$984.37 Million in Sales Expected for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to announce $984.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $969.50 million to $1.00 billion. Tempur Sealy International posted sales of $871.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year sales of $3.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPX. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $28.75 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.28.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 210,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $5,337,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $1,181,550.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,170.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 303,100 shares of company stock worth $7,919,269. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,551,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,551,000 after purchasing an additional 148,902 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,756,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 18.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 642,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,268,000 after purchasing an additional 97,919 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 14.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,396,000 after purchasing an additional 50,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 371,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $27.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average of $23.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $29.84.

Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

