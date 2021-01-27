A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) Trading Up 34.7%

Shares of A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) were up 34.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $2.60. Approximately 1,334,851 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 857% from the average daily volume of 139,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.
The stock has a market cap of $55.67 million, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.53.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.
About A.H. Belo (NYSE:AHC)
A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.
