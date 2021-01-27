AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Sold by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital trimmed its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,615 shares during the quarter. AAR accounts for about 1.4% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 0.24% of AAR worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAR by 210.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 314,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 212,885 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in AAR by 362.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 231,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 181,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in AAR during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,536,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AAR by 13,915.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the third quarter worth about $591,000. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AIR. Truist upped their price target on shares of AAR from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on AAR from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of AAR stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $34.64. 10,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,471. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $45.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.90. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -55.58 and a beta of 1.84.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $403.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.42 million. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 29,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $1,159,245.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 246,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,587,034.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 29,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total value of $1,009,991.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,470,578.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,591 shares of company stock worth $2,271,918. Insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

