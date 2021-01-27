Aave (AAVE) Price Up 49.3% Over Last Week

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Aave has a total market capitalization of $3.45 billion and $1.11 billion worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aave has traded up 49.3% against the US dollar. One Aave coin can currently be bought for $280.55 or 0.00924857 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00068980 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00006572 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00050293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,329.28 or 0.04382139 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00015801 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018035 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Aave Coin Profile

Aave (AAVE) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,297,164 coins. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

