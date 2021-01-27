Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Holdings Lifted by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,290 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.3% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 30,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.8% in the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 205,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,310,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 233,510 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,567,000 after acquiring an additional 45,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.82.

ABT stock opened at $114.73 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $115.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $203.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.70, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

