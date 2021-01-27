Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Raised by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 811,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,031 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $88,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.74 on Wednesday, reaching $116.47. 283,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,845,446. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.44. The company has a market capitalization of $206.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $115.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.82.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.