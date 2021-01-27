Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.37.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Raymond James boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.82.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $114.73 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $115.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In related news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

