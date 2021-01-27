Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) shares fell 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.04. 2,883,887 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 2,919,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABEO. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (up from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.71.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.69.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, Director Todd Wider sold 33,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $50,475.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 920,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 207,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $430,803.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,517 shares of company stock valued at $630,764 in the last three months. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 327.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 95,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 131.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 31.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares during the period. 36.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

