Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Shares Down 6.2% on Insider Selling

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) dropped 6.2% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $22.75 and last traded at $22.89. Approximately 1,576,311 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,834,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

Specifically, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $3,812,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 20,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $453,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,255.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.82.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.81. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $819.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth about $132,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

