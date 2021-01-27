Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (AAIF.L) (LON:AAIF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $226.74

Shares of Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (AAIF.L) (LON:AAIF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $226.74 and traded as high as $233.45. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (AAIF.L) shares last traded at $230.00, with a volume of 149,445 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 226.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 202.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £407.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a GBX 2.55 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This is an increase from Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (AAIF.L)’s previous dividend of $2.25. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited (AAIF.L)’s dividend payout ratio is -43.48%.

Aberdeen Asian Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Private Wealth Management Limited. It is managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Asia Limited. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the Asia Pacific Region. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

