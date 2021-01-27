Abyss One Day Trading Volume Reaches $146,524.00 (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Abyss token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Abyss has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar. Abyss has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and $146,524.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00068890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.01 or 0.00922123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006410 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00049883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,321.10 or 0.04350694 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015862 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00018021 BTC.

Abyss Profile

ABYSS is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 tokens. The official website for Abyss is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

Abyss Token Trading

Abyss can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

