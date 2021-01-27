Abyss Token (ABYSS) Trading Down 14.5% This Week

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Abyss Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00068695 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $283.31 or 0.00928992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006546 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00050733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,333.38 or 0.04372182 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00015430 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00018005 BTC.

Abyss Token Coin Profile

ABYSS is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss

According to CryptoCompare, “The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Token Coin Trading

Abyss Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

