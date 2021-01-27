Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Equities researchers at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASO. Evercore ISI began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.
ASO stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.01. 125,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,306. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.10. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $25.00.
In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 12,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $261,934.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194,385 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,555.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $88,937.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,726.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,957 shares of company stock worth $3,734,401.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.
About Academy Sports and Outdoors
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.
