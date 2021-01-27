Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Equities researchers at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASO. Evercore ISI began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

ASO stock traded down $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.01. 125,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,306. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.10. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 12,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $261,934.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194,385 shares in the company, valued at $3,996,555.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $88,937.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,726.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,957 shares of company stock worth $3,734,401.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

