Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) was down 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.57 and last traded at $22.08. Approximately 3,081,812 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 1,008,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.29.

ASO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.19.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP Rene G. Casares sold 12,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $260,394.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,704.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $88,937.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,628,726.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,401.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

