Accel Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 38,980 iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF comprises about 1.4% of Accel Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 670.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.96. 147,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,203,550. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.54. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $38.56.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

