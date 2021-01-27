Accel Wealth Management Buys Shares of 151,458 American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 151,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000. American Finance Trust comprises 1.0% of Accel Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Accel Wealth Management owned 0.14% of American Finance Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in American Finance Trust by 161.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 24,953 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in American Finance Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 257,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Finance Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,068,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,127,000 after purchasing an additional 322,660 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in American Finance Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Finance Trust by 31.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AFIN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.79. 30,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,368. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average of $7.12. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.84 million, a P/E ratio of -20.31 and a beta of 1.37.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.32). American Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. On average, analysts predict that American Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is a positive change from American Finance Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 32.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AFIN. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of American Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

