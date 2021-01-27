Accel Wealth Management Makes New $2.95 Million Investment in Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,000. Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN makes up 2.7% of Accel Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Accel Wealth Management owned 0.93% of Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAPE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at $284,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN in the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CAPE traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.05. The company had a trading volume of 824 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,384. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.30. Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN has a 52-week low of $100.16 and a 52-week high of $182.68.

