Accel Wealth Management Takes Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Accel Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Accel Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,747,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,218,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,232,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,040,000 after buying an additional 48,603 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 131,350.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 39,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 39,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,313,000.

FV stock traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $41.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,038. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $43.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.32.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.