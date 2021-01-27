Accel Wealth Management Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.1% of Accel Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 998,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,519,000 after buying an additional 120,206 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 684,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,099,000 after buying an additional 35,866 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 395,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,985,000 after buying an additional 14,123 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 387,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,272,000 after purchasing an additional 25,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter.

VBK stock traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $280.71. 2,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,788. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.57. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $123.28 and a fifty-two week high of $291.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

