Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Shares Gap Up to $12.00

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.00, but opened at $13.63. Accelerate Diagnostics shares last traded at $14.27, with a volume of 15,951 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXDX. BTIG Research began coverage on Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Accelerate Diagnostics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $813.82 million, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.81.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The business had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. Equities analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven Reichling sold 39,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $373,625.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,975.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $178,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 28.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $318,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the third quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 106.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 15,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

