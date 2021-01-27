Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.06% of Accenture worth $105,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 48.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.5% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 10,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded down $5.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $247.66. 46,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,744. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.45 and its 200-day moving average is $238.08. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $271.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $70,387.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,164.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 8,723 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total transaction of $1,922,723.66. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,064,499.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,710,669 shares of company stock valued at $153,923,144 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.20.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

