AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Shares Down 5%

Shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.28. 12,133,771 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 12,220,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.44. The firm has a market cap of $206.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.16.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,090 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 14,504 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,616 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 14,133 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,283 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 350.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

