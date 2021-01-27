Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) Trading Up 12.5%

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) shares rose 12.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.95 and last traded at $29.22. Approximately 605,772 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 371,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.97.

AFIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 10.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.25.

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million. Analysts expect that Acutus Medical, Inc. will post -60.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,589,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $498,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,917,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,386,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

About Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

