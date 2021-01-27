Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Trading Down 5.4%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) shares were down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.06 and last traded at $5.29. Approximately 1,799,559 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,369,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADAP shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.40.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.94% and a negative net margin of 3,858.14%. The company had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. acquired 207,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $142,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $26,474.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,520 shares of company stock worth $155,677 over the last ninety days. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 33,551 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,523,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,263,000 after purchasing an additional 945,000 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

