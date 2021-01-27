Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Julie Rubinstein Sells 15,000 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $996,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Julie Rubinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

On Friday, January 22nd, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $1,002,600.00.

On Wednesday, January 20th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $1,013,850.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.62, for a total value of $984,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $940,350.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Julie Rubinstein sold 8,814 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $532,894.44.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $823,350.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $857,550.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $923,700.00.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $894,150.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $952,950.00.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded down $7.50 on Wednesday, hitting $54.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,515. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.52 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADPT. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADPT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 31.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,952,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,571,000 after buying an additional 713,320 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 235.9% in the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 839,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,825,000 after buying an additional 589,563 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 186.2% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 884,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,024,000 after buying an additional 575,584 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,417,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,087,000 after buying an additional 538,418 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 878.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 549,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,733,000 after buying an additional 493,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.