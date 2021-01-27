adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $199.00.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADDYY. HSBC cut shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Societe Generale lowered shares of adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.
Shares of adidas stock opened at $168.91 on Wednesday. adidas has a 12-month low of $87.65 and a 12-month high of $185.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a PE ratio of 123.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.62.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of adidas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of adidas by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
adidas Company Profile
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.
