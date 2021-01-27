Adient plc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.30 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Adient in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.00. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Adient’s FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adient from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Adient from $24.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adient from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.23.

ADNT opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.75. Adient has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $38.26.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adient by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Adient by 0.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Adient by 3.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Adient by 4.6% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Adient by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

