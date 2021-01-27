Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (AMS.L) (LON:AMS) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $223.71

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (AMS.L) (LON:AMS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $223.71 and traded as high as $238.00. Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (AMS.L) shares last traded at $228.50, with a volume of 127,720 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £493.23 million and a PE ratio of 36.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 232.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 223.71. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (AMS.L) Company Profile (LON:AMS)

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

