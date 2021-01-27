Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s share price fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $86.22 and last traded at $88.84. 73,070,109 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 52,602,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.71.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMD. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Cowen increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $106.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.05, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $3,541,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,684,496.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,106 shares of company stock valued at $17,820,093. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,627,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 60,448 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

