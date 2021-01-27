Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)’s share price fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $86.22 and last traded at $88.84. 73,070,109 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 52,602,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.71.
A number of research firms have issued reports on AMD. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Cowen increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.21.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $106.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.05, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.
In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $3,541,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,684,496.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,106 shares of company stock valued at $17,820,093. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,627,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 60,448 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMD)
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
