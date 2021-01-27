Adviser Investments LLC Has $6.59 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,138 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

NYSE MRK opened at $80.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $203.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $89.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

