Adya Inc. (ADYA.V) (CVE:ADYA) Trading Up 15.8%

Adya Inc. (ADYA.V) (CVE:ADYA) shares were up 15.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 4,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 8,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.60 million and a P/E ratio of -2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09.

About Adya Inc. (ADYA.V) (CVE:ADYA)

Adya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers worldwide. The company offers casual calling services; prepaid long distance calling cards; long distance services; voice-over-Internet-protocol services under the Home Phone brand; hosted private branch exchange business services that provide customers with business telephone services; and wholesale and re-sale wireless services.

