aelf Achieves Market Cap of $71.86 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. During the last seven days, aelf has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $71.86 million and approximately $14.37 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000420 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00068243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $286.02 or 0.00909542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006582 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00051173 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,384.70 or 0.04403381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015264 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00017602 BTC.

About aelf

ELF is a token. It was first traded on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . aelf’s official website is aelf.io

