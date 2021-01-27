Aeon (AEON) Market Cap Reaches $2.68 Million

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $4,834.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000557 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Aeon has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aeon alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.01 or 0.00414090 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000882 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000034 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.