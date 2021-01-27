Aeron Price Reaches $0.0056 (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. Aeron has a market cap of $112,852.96 and $94,723.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aeron has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Aeron token can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aeron alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.32 or 0.00069397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $272.30 or 0.00886353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006608 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00051267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,351.08 or 0.04397778 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00015459 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00017895 BTC.

Aeron Profile

ARNX is a token. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.