Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) & Emerald Bioscience (OTCMKTS:EMBI) Critical Analysis

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) and Emerald Bioscience (OTCMKTS:EMBI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and Emerald Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerpio Pharmaceuticals N/A -8.19% -7.63% Emerald Bioscience N/A N/A -347.62%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and Emerald Bioscience, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerpio Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50 Emerald Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 111.54%. Given Aerpio Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aerpio Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Emerald Bioscience.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.5% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Emerald Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 31.1% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Emerald Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Emerald Bioscience has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and Emerald Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerpio Pharmaceuticals $20.16 million 3.04 -$23.27 million ($0.53) -2.45 Emerald Bioscience N/A N/A $1.05 million N/A N/A

Emerald Bioscience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals beats Emerald Bioscience on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; GB004, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which is in a Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and bispecific antibody for the treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration and DME through intravitreal injection. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration with Quantum Leap Healthcare Collaborative for the evaluation of razuprotafib in the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in adult patients with moderate to severe COVID-19. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Emerald Bioscience Company Profile

Emerald Bioscience, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based therapeutics for unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's lead product candidate is NB1111, which is in preclinical trials for the treatment of glaucoma. It is also developing NB2222, a product candidate in preclinical trials for use in the treatment of various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy; and NB3111, a cannabinoid cocktail in testing for use as an anti-infective agent against various strains of antibiotic resistant bacteria, including methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus. The company was formerly known as Nemus Bioscience, Inc. and changed its name to Emerald Bioscience, Inc. in March 2019. Emerald Bioscience, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.

