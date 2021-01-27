Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) dropped 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.17 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 1,927,738 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,515,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARPO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down from $2.00) on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Get Aerpio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $57.01 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $41,944.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARPO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $30,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $624,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,771,000. Institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

About Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO)

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

Recommended Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.