Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Shares Gap Up to $0.68

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.68, but opened at $0.77. Aeterna Zentaris shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 384,531 shares traded.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.10.
Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 125.54% and a negative net margin of 369.10%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.
About Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology and endocrinology. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.
Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.