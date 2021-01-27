Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Shares Gap Up to $0.68

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.68, but opened at $0.77. Aeterna Zentaris shares last traded at $0.77, with a volume of 384,531 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.10.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 125.54% and a negative net margin of 369.10%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aeterna Zentaris stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) by 34.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,123,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.79% of Aeterna Zentaris worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

About Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology and endocrinology. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

