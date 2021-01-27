Aeternity (AE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $25.36 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $25.36 million and approximately $7.35 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0769 or 0.00000244 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 185.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 250.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 375,856,323 coins and its circulating supply is 330,035,380 coins. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

