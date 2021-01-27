AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) (LON:AFHP) Insider Sells £19,881,520.95 in Stock

AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) (LON:AFHP) insider Alan Hudson sold 4,294,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 463 ($6.05), for a total transaction of £19,881,520.95 ($25,975,334.40).

Shares of AFHP stock opened at GBX 455 ($5.94) on Wednesday. AFH Financial Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 190 ($2.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 462 ($6.04). The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.84. The stock has a market cap of £195.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 359.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 337.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L) in a report on Tuesday.

About AFH Financial Group Plc (AFHP.L)

AFH Financial Group Plc provides independent financial advisory and investment management services to the retail market in the United Kingdom. It offers investment and portfolio management; and financial planning services, including retirement, protection, tax, and mortgage planning, as well as private wealth management and inheritance tax services.

