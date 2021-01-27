Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.53 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will announce sales of $5.53 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Aflac’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.46 billion and the highest is $5.66 billion. Aflac reported sales of $5.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full-year sales of $22.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.71 billion to $22.35 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $21.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.59 billion to $22.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.77. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $53.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $41,362.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,789.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,345. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 501.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 12.2% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 28,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

