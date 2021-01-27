Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Acquired by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 509,047 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up 2.1% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $35,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.7% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 681 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 40.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,194 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on AEM shares. Barclays lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Shares of NYSE AEM traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.74. The stock had a trading volume of 128,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,108. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.38. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $89.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $980.61 million for the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.