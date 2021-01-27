AidCoin Hits Market Cap of $332,343.75 (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded down 23% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. One AidCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AidCoin has a total market cap of $332,343.75 and approximately $7.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AidCoin has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AidCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00073627 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $281.23 or 0.00902317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006463 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00049670 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,370.94 or 0.04398556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00015248 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00018014 BTC.

AidCoin Profile

AidCoin is a token. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 tokens. The official message board for AidCoin is medium.com/aidcoin . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AidCoin is www.aidcoin.co

Buying and Selling AidCoin

AidCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AidCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AidCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.