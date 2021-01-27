Aion Trading 30% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last week, Aion has traded down 30% against the US dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $32.75 million and approximately $5.59 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0672 or 0.00000217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,092.50 or 1.00250565 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00022765 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $228.73 or 0.00737485 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00317065 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.10 or 0.00193788 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002567 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001973 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00032645 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004097 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 487,496,874 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network

Aion Coin Trading

Aion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

