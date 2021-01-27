Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) PT Set at €3.00 by Berenberg Bank

Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) has been assigned a €3.00 ($3.53) target price by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 36.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €4.45 ($5.24) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($5.06) target price on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.94) target price on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €3.34 ($3.93).

Get Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) alerts:

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) stock opened at €4.74 ($5.58) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €4.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of €4.04. Air France-KLM SA has a 12-month low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 12-month high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.