Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Societe Generale

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.20.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $5.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.50. 13,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.52.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 285.7% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

