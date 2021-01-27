Airbus (EADSY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Airbus (OTCMKTS: EADSY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/26/2021 – Airbus had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/22/2021 – Airbus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. "

1/21/2021 – Airbus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Airbus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/12/2021 – Airbus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

1/11/2021 – Airbus was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating.

1/7/2021 – Airbus had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

1/7/2021 – Airbus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2021 – Airbus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/1/2021 – Airbus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Airbus was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/11/2020 – Airbus had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of EADSY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.98. 314,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,365. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day moving average is $22.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. Airbus SE has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $38.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.82.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. Airbus had a negative net margin of 11.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbus SE will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

