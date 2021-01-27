AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE) Trading Up 8.3%

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) shares were up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.48. Approximately 552,450 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 3,011,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AirNet Technology stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 363,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,688 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.89% of AirNet Technology worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 3.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

